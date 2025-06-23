Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

With effect from 01 July 2025

The Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care at its meeting held on 23 June 2025 has appointed Gaurav Bhartia as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective 01 July 2025.

Gaurav Bhartia currently leads Sales Finance for P&G India. He has a diverse experience spanning over a decade with P&G, across multiple categories and markets, leading transformational projects and delivering outstanding results for several important P&G businesses. In his past assignments, Mr. Gaurav Bhartia has had significant contribution towards driving business growth and improving structural margins & profitability, while navigating macro-economic uncertainties. He is passionate about coaching and invests time building capability for finance and broader multi-functional teams. He is a mentor to many in the organization and fosters a culture of performance and collaboration for sustained excellence. He is a strong advocate of P&G's culture of simplification and efficiency. After a successful internship stint with P&G, he joined P&G full time in 2014 as a graduate from IIM Bangalore. He holds a B. Tech. degree from National Institute of Technology, Trichy.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 47 lakh work order from PVVNL for manpower services

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 47 lakh work order from PVVNL for manpower services

Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

Pound plunges to one-month low against dollar; GBPINR edges slightly higher

Pound plunges to one-month low against dollar; GBPINR edges slightly higher

Northern Arc Capital rallies after Madhusudan Kela's fund picks stake

Northern Arc Capital rallies after Madhusudan Kela's fund picks stake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon