Board of Property Share Invt.Trust-Propsh.Platina recommends final dividend
Of Rs 23814.96 per shareProperty Share Invt.Trust-Propsh.Platina announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 16 January 2026, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 23814.96 per equity Share (i.e. 2.2680914286%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:31 AM IST