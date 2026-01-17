Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Property Share Invt.Trust-Propsh.Platina recommends final dividend

Board of Property Share Invt.Trust-Propsh.Platina recommends final dividend

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Of Rs 23814.96 per share

Property Share Invt.Trust-Propsh.Platina announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 16 January 2026, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 23814.96 per equity Share (i.e. 2.2680914286%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GEE standalone net profit rises 231.01% in the December 2025 quarter

GEE standalone net profit rises 231.01% in the December 2025 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the December 2025 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 38.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 38.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance