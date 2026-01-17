Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 53.72% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 53.72% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.871.88 -54 OPM %-34.4812.23 -PBDT-0.880.26 PL PBT-1.040.09 PL NP-0.99-0.76 -30

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

