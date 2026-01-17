GEE standalone net profit rises 231.01% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 92.35 croreNet profit of GEE rose 231.01% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 92.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales92.3580.95 14 OPM %9.466.07 -PBDT6.742.76 144 PBT5.711.73 230 NP4.271.29 231
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST