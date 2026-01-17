GEE standalone net profit rises 231.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 92.35 crore

Net profit of GEE rose 231.01% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 92.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.92.3580.959.466.076.742.765.711.734.271.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News