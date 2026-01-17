L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 4578.27 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 17.91% to Rs 738.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 626.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 4578.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4097.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4578.274097.5860.6859.101078.38860.091020.68823.90738.61626.40

