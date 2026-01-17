L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 4578.27 croreNet profit of L&T Finance rose 17.91% to Rs 738.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 626.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 4578.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4097.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4578.274097.58 12 OPM %60.6859.10 -PBDT1078.38860.09 25 PBT1020.68823.90 24 NP738.61626.40 18
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST