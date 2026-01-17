Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 264905.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries rose 0.57% to Rs 18645.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18540.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 264905.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 239986.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.264905.00239986.0017.3718.2544319.0041824.0029697.0028643.0018645.0018540.00

