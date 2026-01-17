Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 264905.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries rose 0.57% to Rs 18645.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18540.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 264905.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 239986.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales264905.00239986.00 10 OPM %17.3718.25 -PBDT44319.0041824.00 6 PBT29697.0028643.00 4 NP18645.0018540.00 1

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

