Board of PVV Infra approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 21 June 2024The Board of PVV Infra at its meeting held on 21 June 2024 has approved the following change in directorate:
Resignation of Sunil Jagtap (DIN: 02131011) Executive Director of the company with effect from 21 June 2024.
Appointment of Venkata Srinivasa Murthy Gosala (DIN: 10616702) as an Additional Non Executive Director of the company with effect from 21 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content