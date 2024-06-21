Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of PVV Infra approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 June 2024
The Board of PVV Infra at its meeting held on 21 June 2024 has approved the following change in directorate:
Resignation of Sunil Jagtap (DIN: 02131011) Executive Director of the company with effect from 21 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Appointment of Venkata Srinivasa Murthy Gosala (DIN: 10616702) as an Additional Non Executive Director of the company with effect from 21 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon