Board of PVV Infra approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 21 June 2024

Resignation of Sunil Jagtap (DIN: 02131011) Executive Director of the company with effect from 21 June 2024.

Appointment of Venkata Srinivasa Murthy Gosala (DIN: 10616702) as an Additional Non Executive Director of the company with effect from 21 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of PVV Infra at its meeting held on 21 June 2024 has approved the following change in directorate: