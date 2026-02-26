Board of QGO Finance approves NCD issuance
At meeting held on 26 February 2026The board of QGO Finance at its meeting held on 26 February 2026 has approved the issuance of Unsecured, Unlisted, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs):
Tranche - IV will comprise 400 NCDs of Rs. 50,000 each aggregating to Rs. 2 crore.
1975 NCDs of Rs. 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs. 19.75 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST