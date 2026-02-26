Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of QGO Finance approves NCD issuance

Board of QGO Finance approves NCD issuance

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 26 February 2026

The board of QGO Finance at its meeting held on 26 February 2026 has approved the issuance of Unsecured, Unlisted, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs):

Tranche - IV will comprise 400 NCDs of Rs. 50,000 each aggregating to Rs. 2 crore.

1975 NCDs of Rs. 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs. 19.75 crore.

British Pound continues to sustain above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 hits record high

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Praveg gains on secuing 30-year concession for luxury cottage project in Meghalaya

Indices trade with moderate losses; realty shares extent losses for 4th day

Dynacons Systems wins order worth Rs 109 cr from Punjab & Sind Bank

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

