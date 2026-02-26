Board of QGO Finance approves NCD issuance

At meeting held on 26 February 2026

The board of QGO Finance at its meeting held on 26 February 2026 has approved the issuance of Unsecured, Unlisted, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs):

Tranche - IV will comprise 400 NCDs of Rs. 50,000 each aggregating to Rs. 2 crore.

1975 NCDs of Rs. 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs. 19.75 crore.

