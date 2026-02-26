R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Flexituff Ventures International Ltd and Filatex Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2026.

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd crashed 19.96% to Rs 78.4 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd lost 12.90% to Rs 4.12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2247 shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd tumbled 10.58% to Rs 2.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd fell 8.82% to Rs 9.82. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2677 shares in the past one month.

Filatex Fashions Ltd pared 8.70% to Rs 0.21. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 170 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 149.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

