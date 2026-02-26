Dynacons Systems wins order worth Rs 109 cr from Punjab & Sind Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has secured project for implementation and management of on-premises private cloud infrastructure for 5 years from Punjab & Sind Bank for Rs. 108.88 crore.

Dynacons will oversee the design and implementation of the necessary IT infrastructure, underlying system software, and cloud services to support the deployment and hosting of the Bank's applications, including the Data Center and Disaster Recovery (DC-DR) environment.

