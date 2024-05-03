Board of Raymond approves acquisition of Ray Global Consumer Enterprise

At meeting held on 03 May 2024

RGCEL is a wholly owned subsidiary of RGCPL. Further, RGCPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ray Global Consumer Trading , an associate company of the Company.

The Board of Raymond at its meeting held on 03 May 2024 has approved the acquisition of 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each of Ray Global Consumer Enterprise (RGCEL) from Ray Global Consumer Products (RGCPL), for an amount aggregating to Rs 5 lakhs (together referred to as 'Transaction'). Consequent to the Transaction, RGCEL will become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The transaction facilitates the restructuring of the company's aerospace business.