Board of Shilchar Technologies approves bonus issue of 1:2

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 April 2025

The Board of Shilchar Technologies at its meeting held on 21 April 2025 has approved issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each held, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of free reserves.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

