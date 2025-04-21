Monday, April 21, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Avanti Feeds Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Marico Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2025.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Marico Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2025.

Avanti Feeds Ltd lost 4.14% to Rs 853.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 58380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89768 shares in the past one month.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 2.93% to Rs 2823.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4437 shares in the past one month.

 

Marico Ltd tumbled 2.62% to Rs 695.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55513 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

trading, markets

DCX Systems shares soar 11% on JV deal with ELTA Systems; check detail here

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,140; banks, IT lead; BSE-listed Cos M-cap tops $5 Trillion

Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in LA home

Twilight star Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer at LA home on Easter

Toshiba

Toshiba to invest Rs 562 crore to boost manufacturing capacity in Telangana

INCOME TAX

Officers find 25K fake firms fraudulently passing ₹61,545 cr ITC in FY25

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd dropped 2.48% to Rs 1916.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10474 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd fell 2.47% to Rs 715.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47983 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 121.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 121.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajshree Polypack gains after securing two international orders worth Rs 7 cr

Rajshree Polypack gains after securing two international orders worth Rs 7 cr

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon