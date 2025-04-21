GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 51.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 377.50 croreNet profit of GNA Axles rose 51.94% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 377.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 371.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.10% to Rs 107.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 1539.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1506.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales377.50371.02 2 1539.741506.26 2 OPM %13.339.67 -13.6813.10 - PBDT48.5733.20 46 201.37188.18 7 PBT34.1720.30 68 144.27134.84 7 NP25.4516.75 52 107.12100.02 7
