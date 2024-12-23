Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 04:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of SKF India to consider scheme of arrangement for demerger of industrial biz

Board of SKF India to consider scheme of arrangement for demerger of industrial biz

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

On 26 December 2024

The Board of SKF India will meet on 26 December 2024 to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) for Demerger between the SKF India and SKF India (Industrial), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors, for demerger of Industrial business under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of IDBI Bank to consider annual borrowing limit up to Rs 10,000 cr for FY25 and FY26

Board of IDBI Bank to consider annual borrowing limit up to Rs 10,000 cr for FY25 and FY26

All-India Consumer Price Index for industrial workers rises 5.35% on year

All-India Consumer Price Index for industrial workers rises 5.35% on year

Eco Recycling hits the roof as board OKs raising Rs 500 cr via QIP

Eco Recycling hits the roof as board OKs raising Rs 500 cr via QIP

Nifty jumps above 23,850; metal shares shine

Nifty jumps above 23,850; metal shares shine

Bharat Electronics gains after bagging orders worth Rs 973 cr

Bharat Electronics gains after bagging orders worth Rs 973 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon