Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics gains after bagging orders worth Rs 973 cr

Bharat Electronics gains after bagging orders worth Rs 973 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 1.17% to Rs 294.30 after the company has received additional orders worth Rs 973 crore since its last disclosure on 9th December 2024.

The major orders includes platform screen doors for metro rail, radars, communication equipment, jammers, seekers, upgraded submarine sonar, upgraded satcom terminals, test stations, spares, services etc.

With the said orders, The company has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 9,801 crore in the current financial year.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on 31 September 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.

 

The company reported 35.22% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,450.88 crore on 14.78% rise in net sales to Rs 4,583.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mishtann Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mishtann Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

General Insurance Corporation of India leads losers in 'A' group

General Insurance Corporation of India leads losers in 'A' group

Barometers trade with moderate gains; bank shares advance

Barometers trade with moderate gains; bank shares advance

Indices pare some gains; European mrkt decline

Indices pare some gains; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon