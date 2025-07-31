Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Skipper approves incorporation of overseas subsidiaries

Board of Skipper approves incorporation of overseas subsidiaries

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 31 July 2025

The Board of Skipper at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved Incorporation of three Wholly owned Subsidiaries and/or Branch Office of the Company in UAE (Abu Dhabi Mainland), USA (Texas or any other State of USA) and Brazil with the name as may be approved by regulatory authorities of United Arab Emirates (UAE), USA and Brazil for carrying out the business activities related to selling of Towers and Poles (including accessories).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves grant of term loan to Greatship (India)

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves grant of term loan to Greatship (India)

NSE trading accounts cross 23 crore in July

NSE trading accounts cross 23 crore in July

SEBI Simplifies Derivatives Trading Process for NRIs

SEBI Simplifies Derivatives Trading Process for NRIs

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.62% in June-25

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.62% in June-25

Pound near two and half month low against US dollar, IMF expects further rate cuts in UK

Pound near two and half month low against US dollar, IMF expects further rate cuts in UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon