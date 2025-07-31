Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves grant of term loan to Greatship (India)

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves grant of term loan to Greatship (India)

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

At meeting held om 31 July 2025

The Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved granting a term loan upto Rs. 425 crore to Greatship (India) (GIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

GIL has current outstanding External Commercial Borrowing facility ('ECB') of USD 70.9 Mn, repayable in installments upto March 2028. Considering the overall liquidity position at group level, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved granting term loan upto Rs. 425 crore to GIL to enable it to prepay the ECB. It is estimated that the above proposal will result in substantial savings at a group level.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE trading accounts cross 23 crore in July

NSE trading accounts cross 23 crore in July

SEBI Simplifies Derivatives Trading Process for NRIs

SEBI Simplifies Derivatives Trading Process for NRIs

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.62% in June-25

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.62% in June-25

Pound near two and half month low against US dollar, IMF expects further rate cuts in UK

Pound near two and half month low against US dollar, IMF expects further rate cuts in UK

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 3.76% in the June 2025 quarter

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 3.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon