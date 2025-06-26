Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds approves conversion of warrants

Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds approves conversion of warrants

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

On 26 June 2025

The Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds on 26 June 2025 has approved the allotment of 2,07,000 equity shares on conversion of warrants and an additional 18,63,000 equity shares under the bonus issue in the proportion of 9:1 i.e., 9 (Nine) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each approved on 26 November 2024 via postal ballot and the required in-principle approval for the same has been duly received, to Promoters Category, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance Rs. 762.75/- per warrant (being 75% of Rs. 1,017/- the issue price per warrant).

On allotment of the aforesaid shares, the paid-up capital of the Company will be increased from Rs. 1,46,69,88,100/- (14,66,98,810 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up) to Rs. 1,48,76,88,100/- (14,87,68,810 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sequent Scientific allots 30,000 equity shares under ESOP

Sequent Scientific allots 30,000 equity shares under ESOP

Global Health allots 1.10 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Global Health allots 1.10 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Deep Industries receives LoA worth Rs 45 cr from Oil India

Deep Industries receives LoA worth Rs 45 cr from Oil India

Pokarna Engineered Stone CEO resigns

Pokarna Engineered Stone CEO resigns

REC announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

REC announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon