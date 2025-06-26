Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Health allots 1.10 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Global Health allots 1.10 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Global Health has allotted 20,000 equity shares under ESOP and 90,000 equity shares under to GHL Employees Welfare Trust ('ESOP Trust') under Part -B of GHL LTIP 2024 Plan i.e. GHL Employees Stock Purchase Scheme, 2024.

Post aforesaid allotments, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 53,73,20,764/- divided into 26,86,60,382 equity shares of Rs. 2 each to Rs. 53,75,40,764/- divided into 26,87,70,382 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deep Industries receives LoA worth Rs 45 cr from Oil India

Deep Industries receives LoA worth Rs 45 cr from Oil India

Pokarna Engineered Stone CEO resigns

Pokarna Engineered Stone CEO resigns

REC announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

REC announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

HCLTech reinforces its leadership in multi-agent AI innovation

HCLTech reinforces its leadership in multi-agent AI innovation

INR surges on the back of dollar weakness overseas

INR surges on the back of dollar weakness overseas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon