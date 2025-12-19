Friday, December 19, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Spice Lounge Food Works approves acquisition of Singapore based Prisha Infotech

Board of Spice Lounge Food Works approves acquisition of Singapore based Prisha Infotech

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Spice Lounge Food Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100% stake in Singapore based Prisha Infotech, for a total consideration of $1,50,000 marking a strategic expansion into technology-enabled solutions for the food service and hospitality ecosystem.

The acquisition aligns with Spice Lounge Food Works' long-term strategy of expansion, diversification and global presence. The integration of Prisha Infotech's software development and programming capabilities will strengthen the Company's digital foundation and enable access to international markets through Singapore.

Prisha Infotech brings expertise in enterprise software, digital platforms and technology solutions for consumer-facing businesses, supporting improved operational efficiency, customer engagement and data-driven decision-making across the Company's growing portfolio of brands and outlets.

 

With this acquisition, Spice Lounge Food Works strengthens its position as a technology-enabled hospitality platform, delivering scalable, efficient, and differentiated experiences across dine-in, delivery and emerging consumption formats.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

