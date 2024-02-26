Board of Tourism Finance approves raising up to Rs 200 cr via equity issuance

At meeting held on 26 February 2024

The Board of Tourism Finance Corporation of India at its meeting held on 26 February 2024 has approved the allotment of 88,91,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 225 including a premium of Rs 215 each aggregating up to Rs 200.04 crore by way of preferential issue on private placement basis to persons belonging to non-promoter category.