Board of Tourism Finance approves raising up to Rs 200 cr via equity issuance

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 February 2024
The Board of Tourism Finance Corporation of India at its meeting held on 26 February 2024 has approved the allotment of 88,91,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 225 including a premium of Rs 215 each aggregating up to Rs 200.04 crore by way of preferential issue on private placement basis to persons belonging to non-promoter category.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

