Volumes jump at Zomato Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 11:19 AM IST
Info Edge (India) Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 August 2024.
Zomato Ltd witnessed volume of 198.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.99% to Rs.266.85. Volumes stood at 71.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Info Edge (India) Ltd notched up volume of 14718 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3373 shares. The stock rose 5.35% to Rs.7,282.70. Volumes stood at 3330 shares in the last session.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd clocked volume of 12.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.96% to Rs.119.20. Volumes stood at 3.92 lakh shares in the last session.
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 53327 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23517 shares. The stock rose 3.64% to Rs.878.50. Volumes stood at 19605 shares in the last session.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd recorded volume of 47268 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22436 shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.6,784.00. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

