Volumes jump at Zomato Ltd counter

Zomato Ltd witnessed volume of 198.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.21 lakh shares Info Edge (India) Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Zomato Ltd witnessed volume of 198.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.99% to Rs.266.85. Volumes stood at 71.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd notched up volume of 14718 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3373 shares. The stock rose 5.35% to Rs.7,282.70. Volumes stood at 3330 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd clocked volume of 12.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.96% to Rs.119.20. Volumes stood at 3.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 53327 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23517 shares. The stock rose 3.64% to Rs.878.50. Volumes stood at 19605 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd recorded volume of 47268 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22436 shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.6,784.00. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News