Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions approves conversion of loan to equity in its overseas subsidiary

At meeting held on 25 March 2024

The Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions at their meeting held today 25 March 2024, has given authorization for conversion of pre-existing inter-company loans to equity in its wholly owned overseas subsidiary, TVS Logistics Investments UK, inorder to strengthen the capital structure, improve profitability and facilitate business growth. This transaction does not involve any fresh infusion of capital.