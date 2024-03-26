Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions approves conversion of loan to equity in its overseas subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 25 March 2024
The Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions at their meeting held today 25 March 2024, has given authorization for conversion of pre-existing inter-company loans to equity in its wholly owned overseas subsidiary, TVS Logistics Investments UK, inorder to strengthen the capital structure, improve profitability and facilitate business growth. This transaction does not involve any fresh infusion of capital.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

TVS Supply Chain's Australian arm to pay AUD 6 mn for settling certain disputes

AVG Logistics gains after securing 6-year parcel train leasing contract from Indian Railways

TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit declines 40.36% in the December 2023 quarter

TVS Motor hits record high on acquiring 28% stake in IFQM

Indices pare losses, oil &amp; gas shares declines

Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

H.G. Infra rises on bagging solar project worth Rs 534 cr

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dr. Reddy's Lab enters into marketing licensing agreement with Pharmazz for Centhaquine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon