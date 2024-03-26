Sensex (    %)
                             
Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Time Technoplast Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Apar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 March 2024.
Sanghvi Movers Ltd spiked 7.55% to Rs 1239.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32162 shares in the past one month.
Time Technoplast Ltd surged 7.05% to Rs 236.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.
Electrosteel Castings Ltd soared 7.02% to Rs 175.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indo Count Industries Ltd rose 6.75% to Rs 345.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Apar Industries Ltd advanced 6.61% to Rs 6765.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3919 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

