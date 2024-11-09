Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit declines 9.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 133.44 croreNet profit of Thejo Engineering declined 9.36% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 133.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 134.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales133.44134.03 0 OPM %12.6417.21 -PBDT19.5221.71 -10 PBT14.6516.96 -14 NP11.9113.14 -9
