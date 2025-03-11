Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Zydus Lifesciences approves acquisition of majority stake in Amplitude Surgical SA, France

Board of Zydus Lifesciences approves acquisition of majority stake in Amplitude Surgical SA, France

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 11 March 2025

The Board of Directors of Zydus Lifesciences at its meeting held today approved entering into a Put Option Agreement, Share Purchase Agreements, and other agreements to acquire, directly or through its affiliates, a controlling stake i.e. 85.6% equity shares (block acquisition) of Amplitude Surgical SA, France (target entity) from the existing shareholders at a price of Euro 6.25 per equity share aggregating to a consideration value of Euro 256.8 million.

The target entity has a leading position in the attractive orthopaedics market. It has global reach with its extensive distribution footprint backed by high-quality products meeting highest quality standards and regulations. The reach is expected to be enhanced by ongoing product development pipeline and computer assisted program.

 

The proposed acquisition shall act as a platform to execute Zydus' global MedTech strategy and a natural extension for Zydus having a proven track record in life sciences and wellness segments.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

