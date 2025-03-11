Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 666.25, down 26.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 56.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% rally in NIFTY and a 1.25% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 666.25, down 26.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 22454.7. The Sensex is at 74057.37, down 0.08%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost around 35.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48216.8, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 672.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.02 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 673.7, down 25.25% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd tumbled 56.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% rally in NIFTY and a 1.25% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

