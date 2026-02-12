Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Sales rise 131.30% to Rs 39.02 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia rose 1.40% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 131.30% to Rs 39.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.0216.87 131 OPM %10.4314.76 -PBDT3.822.65 44 PBT3.192.57 24 NP1.451.43 1

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

