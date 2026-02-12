Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 131.30% to Rs 39.02 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia rose 1.40% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 131.30% to Rs 39.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.39.0216.8710.4314.763.822.653.192.571.451.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News