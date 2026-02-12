Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit declines 19.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit declines 19.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Sales decline 1.05% to Rs 1136.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals declined 19.05% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 1136.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1148.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1136.001148.00 -1 OPM %24.2125.61 -PBDT249.00266.00 -6 PBT160.00175.00 -9 NP102.00126.00 -19

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

