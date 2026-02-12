Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit declines 19.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.05% to Rs 1136.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals declined 19.05% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 1136.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1148.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1136.001148.0024.2125.61249.00266.00160.00175.00102.00126.00

