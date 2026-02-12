SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.60% to Rs 9.61 crore

Net Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 65.60% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.6127.94-12.17-11.85-1.82-4.68-2.19-6.90-2.14-7.19

