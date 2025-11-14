Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit declines 4.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 4852.85 croreNet profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation declined 4.36% to Rs 241.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 252.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 4852.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4658.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4852.854658.46 4 OPM %19.2915.54 -PBDT976.67875.21 12 PBT887.96795.69 12 NP241.68252.71 -4
