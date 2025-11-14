Madhusudan Masala standalone net profit declines 21.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.09% to Rs 41.58 croreNet profit of Madhusudan Masala declined 21.12% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.09% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales41.5865.06 -36 OPM %13.9210.77 -PBDT4.665.33 -13 PBT4.135.12 -19 NP3.103.93 -21
