RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 79.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.04% to Rs 18.50 croreNet profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 79.41% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.5032.48 -43 OPM %4.118.87 -PBDT4.082.27 80 PBT4.072.27 79 NP3.051.70 79
