Bondada Engg hits life high on securing LoA worth Rs 939 cr

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Bondada Engineering was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 2,320.80 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) from NLC India worth Rs 939.39 crore.
The order entails balance of system (BOS) work for setting up 600MW grid-connected solar power project including the operation and maintenance (O&M) services for three years after scheduled commercial operation date (SCOD) at Khavda, Gujrat.
The project is valued at Rs 939.39 crore and is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of the LoA.
Bondada Engineering is a infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.30 crore, steeply higher than Rs 17.13 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations soared 116.07% to Rs 800.72 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 370.58 crore in Q4 FY23.
The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 2,320.80 in intraday today.
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

