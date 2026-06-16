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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering gains after securing Rs 1,338 crore NTPC Renewable solar and BESS project

Bondada Engineering gains after securing Rs 1,338 crore NTPC Renewable solar and BESS project

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Bondada Engineering rose 3.82% to Rs 343.65 after the company announced that it had received a Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Renewable Energy for a project valued at Rs 1,338.03 crore.

The contract involves the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 250 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project along with a 50 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the receipt of the NOA.

The company said the award from one of Indias leading public sector renewable energy companies highlights Bondada Engineerings growing position as a trusted partner in the countrys clean energy transition. It added that the order reflects NTPC Renewable Energys confidence in the companys engineering expertise, execution capabilities, and track record in delivering large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects.

 

Following the award, Bondada Engineerings solar EPC order book has expanded to approximately 5.5 GWp, while its BESS order book has increased to around 1.1 GWh. The company stated that the strengthened order pipeline enhances revenue visibility, supports execution momentum, and provides a strong foundation for sustainable long-term growth. The project is expected to contribute significantly to the companys future revenue stream, profitability, and shareholder value creation.

The company clarified that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.

Bondada Engineerings consolidated net profit rose 13.3% to Rs 62.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 55.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 913.85 crore in Q4 FY26.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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