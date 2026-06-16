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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marsons rises after bagging Rs 8-cr export order

Marsons rises after bagging Rs 8-cr export order

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Marsons gained 1.91% to Rs 114.80 after the company secured an export order worth approximately Rs 7.75 crore (about $820,000) from a US-based solar energy developer.

The order involves the supply of a 25 MVA power transformer for a project in Hemet, California, USA. The contract is scheduled to be executed within 14 months. The company clarified that neither its promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing transformers, transformer goods & other rental income. The companys consolidated net profit surged 151.6% to Rs 22.62 crore on a 66% increase in net sales to Rs 92.65 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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