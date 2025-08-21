Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hexaware Tech jumps after broker initiates 'buy'

Hexaware Tech jumps after broker initiates 'buy'

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies jumped 3.45% to Rs 800.85 after a domestic broker initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 950 per share.

The brokerage cited strong growth prospects and attractive valuations post-correction, adding that Hexaware is well-positioned among mid-cap IT firms to outpace larger peers. It expects revenue to grow at an 11% CAGR in dollar terms between CY24-27, driving a 19% CAGR in EBIT and 18% CAGR in EPS, supported by sticky Fortune 500 client relationships and margin expansion as one-off costs ease.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. The company's consolidated adjusted profit rose 7.7% to Rs 386.30 crore in Q2 June 2025 (Q2CY25) over Q1 March 2025 (Q1CY25). Consolidated revenue rose 1.6% QoQ to Rs 3260.70 crore in Q2CY25. In constant currency, revenue growth was 1.3% QoQ and 7.5% YoY.

 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

