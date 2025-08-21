Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transrail Lighting gains on securing Rs 837 crore orders in domestic & international markets

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Transrail Lighting added 1.31% to Rs 801 after the company has secured a significant domestic transmission line EPC order and an international product supply order totalling to Rs 837 crore.

With these latest wins, the companys cumulative order inflows for FY26 have surpassed Rs 3,157 crore, marking a strong 57% year-on-year growth.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said: We are pleased to showcase a strong order intake momentum this year, with cumulative FY26 order inflows now surpassing Rs 3,157 crore a 57% increase over last year. These new orders of Rs 837 crore include a domestic T&D order from a very large & prestigious business conglomerate which is yet another testament to our execution capabilities to deliver large projects on the back of our T&D experience.

 

Apart from this we received an order from an large international customer for supply of our engineered products owing to our large-scale manufacturing capabilities. With these orders our customer base has expanded and it will meaningfully contribute to our future growth.

Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with primary focus on power transmission and distribution business with 4 decades of experience in construction and manufacturing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased by 105% to Rs 106 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 52 crore in Q1 FY25. The company declared revenue of Rs 1,660 crore, a growth of 81% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

