Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bonlon Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Prakash Steelage Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and BirlaNu Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 December 2025.

Bonlon Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 55.23 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21540 shares in the past one month.

 

Prakash Steelage Ltd spiked 19.88% to Rs 5.97. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37001 shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd surged 17.45% to Rs 132.37. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16227 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd exploded 14.80% to Rs 61.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 633 shares in the past one month.

BirlaNu Ltd jumped 13.81% to Rs 1731. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 434 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Euro speculative net longs climb to two year high

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Muthoot Microfin's AUM crosses Rs 13,000 crore-mark

Siyaram Recycling Inds bags Rs 14-cr order from The Supreme Industries

India's forex reserves rise near record

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

