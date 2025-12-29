Monday, December 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves rise near record

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
India's forex reserves rose by USD 4.368 billion to USD 693.318 billion during the week ended December 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. Reserve have neared record high. The overall kitty had increased by USD 1.689 billion to USD 688.949 billion in the previous week. For the week ended December 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 1.641 billion to USD 559.428 billion. Value of the gold reserves increased by USD 2.623 billion to USD 110.365 billion during the week while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 8 million to USD 18.744 billion.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

L&T Transportation Infrastructure secures Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road contract

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; realty shares decline

Coforge to acquire Encora in $2.35 billion share swap deal

Rediff.com India set to launch India's first purely Indian-owned UPI payment app

SEPC gains on bagging Rs 230-crore order

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

