Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2025.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd soared 12.76% to Rs 359.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23023 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 10.39% to Rs 524.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd spiked 8.04% to Rs 69.37. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd exploded 6.49% to Rs 68.27. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd jumped 5.74% to Rs 65.04. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 156.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Microfin's AUM crosses Rs 13,000 crore-mark

Siyaram Recycling Inds bags Rs 14-cr order from The Supreme Industries

India's forex reserves rise near record

L&T Transportation Infrastructure secures Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road contract

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; realty shares decline

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

