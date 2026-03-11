Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil operations impacted due to LPG supply disruption

Borosil operations impacted due to LPG supply disruption

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Borosil has received a communication from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) regarding the restriction of supply of LPG due to a force majeure situation arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its consequent impact on global fuel supply.

In view of the above, the production activities at the Company's Borosilicate Glass Furnace for Pressware Products and its Opal Glass Furnaces, all located at Jaipur, Rajasthan, have been impacted. While production at the Borosilicate Glass Furnace has been temporarily suspended, the Opal Glass Furnaces have been operating at lower capacities.

The Company is actively coordinating with OMCs and the relevant government authorities to secure the supply of LPG, which is essential for production, to ensure continuity of production activities to the extent feasible. We are evaluating the impact arising from the ongoing disruption in the supply of LPG. The Company is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to update the stock exchanges with any material developments in this regard.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cabinet approves additional Rs 1.51 lakh crore for completion of Jal Jeevan Mission

Cabinet approves additional Rs 1.51 lakh crore for completion of Jal Jeevan Mission

Sensex nosedives 1,342 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,900 level; VIX jumps 11.41%

Sensex nosedives 1,342 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,900 level; VIX jumps 11.41%

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,850-cr transmission project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,850-cr transmission project in Karnataka

3i Infotech rises after securing order worth Rs 6 crore

3i Infotech rises after securing order worth Rs 6 crore

Jindal Steel declared preferred bidder for Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block in Odisha

Jindal Steel declared preferred bidder for Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block in Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks in Focus TodayStocks to Watch TodayIs Instagram Down? Gold-Silver Price TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 LaunchedPersonal Finance