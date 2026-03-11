Borosil operations impacted due to LPG supply disruption

Borosil has received a communication from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) regarding the restriction of supply of LPG due to a force majeure situation arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its consequent impact on global fuel supply.

In view of the above, the production activities at the Company's Borosilicate Glass Furnace for Pressware Products and its Opal Glass Furnaces, all located at Jaipur, Rajasthan, have been impacted. While production at the Borosilicate Glass Furnace has been temporarily suspended, the Opal Glass Furnaces have been operating at lower capacities.

The Company is actively coordinating with OMCs and the relevant government authorities to secure the supply of LPG, which is essential for production, to ensure continuity of production activities to the extent feasible. We are evaluating the impact arising from the ongoing disruption in the supply of LPG. The Company is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to update the stock exchanges with any material developments in this regard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News