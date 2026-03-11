3i Infotech rises after securing order worth Rs 6 crore

3i Infotech rose 2.67% to Rs 13.48 after the company said that secured a managed IT services contract worth Rs 5.66 crore from a prominent Indian engineering and industrial solutions company specializing in power and industrial equipment.

The scope of work includes end-user support, application development support, and infrastructure administration across multiple locations. The contract is primarily domestic, with support extended across certain global locations, and is scheduled to be executed over a period of three years.

The company clarified that the order does not involve any related party transaction, and the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the contract.

3i Infotech provides information technology services and software solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 87.95% to Rs 2.08 crore on a 5.11% drop in revenue to Rs 172.14 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News