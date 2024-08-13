Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 928.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 928.13% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.648.3540.9737.013.950.883.710.633.290.32