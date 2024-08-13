Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 34.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.91% to Rs 34.55 croreNet profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 34.35% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.5530.60 13 OPM %11.6919.90 -PBDT4.576.16 -26 PBT3.234.83 -33 NP2.373.61 -34
