Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 34.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 34.35% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.5530.6011.6919.904.576.163.234.832.373.61