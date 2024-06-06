Brahmanand Himghar standalone net profit rises 1887.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Brahmanand Himghar rose 1887.50% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.13% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content