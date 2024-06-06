Indices may see a negative start

GIFT Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could fall 39.50 points at the opening bell.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will establish the new government on Saturday, when Narendra Modi will be inaugurated as Prime Minister for a historic third consecutive term. The BJP has obtained written support from the leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD-U).

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,656.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,555.08 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 June 2024, provisional data showed.

FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 11,241.72 crore in June 2024 (so far). They offloaded shares worth 42214.28 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, buoyed by growing optimism for lower interest rates globally. The positive sentiment mirrored record highs on Wall Street's S&P 500 and NASDAQ, fueled in part by weak US labor data. This data rekindled expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut by September.

The US Labor Department said job openings fell to 8.059 million in April, the lowest since 2021, from a downwardly revised 8.355 million in March.

Further fueling the rally were Wednesday's interest rate reduction by the Bank of Canada and anticipation of a similar move by the European Central Bank later that day. This confluence of events fueled hopes for a global decrease in borrowing costs.

Chip-related stocks climbed after market leader NVIDIA surged to a $3 trillion valuation on Wednesday, riding the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasm. Positive comments from ASML Holding NV, the world's top manufacturer of semiconductor equipment, further bolstered investor confidence in the chipmaking sector. The market anticipates that rising AI demand will translate into a global surge for semiconductors.

Domestic Markets:

The domestic stock market staged a comeback Wednesday, clawing back most of Tuesday's losses. Buoyed by the NDA's promise to form a government, the Nifty surged past 22,600 with financials, autos and FMCG leading the charge. However, experts caution of continued volatility until the new cabinet is formed. The long-term outlook for Indian equities, however, remains positive. In the barometer index, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was soared 2,303.19 points or 3.20% to 74,382.24. The Nifty 50 index surged 735.85 points or 3.36% to 22,620.35.

