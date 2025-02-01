Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 93.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 93.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 43.76% to Rs 29.48 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 93.93% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.76% to Rs 29.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales29.4852.42 -44 OPM %15.1627.74 -PBDT0.915.97 -85 PBT0.565.54 -90 NP0.325.27 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dhani Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dhani Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Nectar Lifescience consolidated net profit rises 399.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Nectar Lifescience consolidated net profit rises 399.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 21.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 21.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon