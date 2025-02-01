Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 93.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.76% to Rs 29.48 croreNet profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 93.93% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.76% to Rs 29.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales29.4852.42 -44 OPM %15.1627.74 -PBDT0.915.97 -85 PBT0.565.54 -90 NP0.325.27 -94
