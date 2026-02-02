Brahmaputra Infrastructure secures work order of Rs 68.91 cr
Brahmaputra Infrastructure has received a letter of award from Water Resources Department, Assam Water Centre for the Procurement of works for Underwater riverbank protection works (Section 1) and above water riverbank protection works (Section 2) in Jorhat subproject (Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat Districts), Package No. W-AF-03-RP-JH, Lot 2 under ADB's Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project in Assam Rs 68.91 crore.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 7:31 PM IST